Friday, 9 December, 2022
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Padma Bank Limited has organized a student banking seminar titled "Financial Literacy and Banking Career" with the participation of students from Southeast University (SU), says a press release.
Half daylong seminar was held in the campus of SU at Banani, the capital, on Wednesday. SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, inaugurated the program as Chief Guest.
Thanking the Padma Bank authorities, he said that this university is a platform for students to prepare themselves for the future. Such an arrangement will greatly motivate them. He also stated that none of the students who graduate from here are unemployed. So the hands-on interview and corporate culture that the bank has taught them today will benefit the students a lot.
M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Chief Human Resource Officer at Padma Bank, was present as special guest. He also discussed a number of important career tips such as resume writing and job interview techniques in depth. Padma Bank's Head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, presented the corporate presentation.
Southeast University's Board of Trustees' advisor Professor Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Dean Professor Dr. Md Serajul Islam, BBA Program Director Professor Dr. Sheikh Abdur Rahim spoke on the occasion. Students hear about the importance of savings and economics from these successful academicians and corporate leaders. Among others senior officers of both organizations were present at that time. At the end of the program, certificates were awarded to the students who participated in the Seminar.


