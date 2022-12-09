

Sufia Khatun receives award from UK

Khabirul Haque Kamal, Acting Country Director, and VSO staff jointly handed over Certificate, crest, and a gift to Sufia Khatun in Dhaka on this occasion. She was given the award for pioneering role for team up rural women and youth in their local struggle for livelihood.

As a national volunteer of VSO she led women and youth at a natural disaster prove locality where an extremely high level of salinity in water and soil hinder farming and severely affect life constantly. She facilitated the members to receive on the spot training on skill development for farming.

Sufia Khatun would support her team member in collecting vegetables from farmer's fields and farm houses every day; pack it and send to market for selling to earn additional income. VSO has recognized her endeavors and awarded her for this.









