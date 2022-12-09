Stocks fall on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Thursday as the dominant small investors off loaded most of their shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went down by 5.86 points or 0.09 per cent to 6,227.82. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunging 3.66 points to finish at 2,203.58 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.93 points to close at 1,361.62.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk 295.74 crore, which was Tk 311.33 crore at the previous session.

Out of 292 issues traded, 55 declined, 19 advanced and 218 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

MONNOAGML was the day's top gainer, posting a 7.50 per cent gain while SONALIANSH was the worst loser, losing 45.63 per cent.

At the CSE the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 13.12 points to settle at 18,338.60 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 7.94 points to close at 10,987.86.

Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 8 advanced and 57 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 16.91 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth about Tk 8.46 crore.







