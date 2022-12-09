NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax

Tax profiles of members of Bangladesh's trade bodies, commercial organizations and associations are now under scanner as the revenue authority is checking if they submit tax-payment returns, officials say.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked field-level tax offices to collect and furnish the business-body members' tax return-submission proof by January 30, 2023-as taxmen believe many skip the compliance.

In the Finance Bill 2022, the government has made Proof of Submission of Tax return (PSR) mandatory to obtain and continue membership of trade bodies or professional organizations.

However, PSR is an acknowledgement receipt of tax return that does not contain confidential or income or asset details of a taxpayer.

The NBR has sought members' lists of the apex chamber, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and other chambers.

In a recent letter signed by Second Secretary Nusrat Hassan, the NBR also sought members' directory of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA), and the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB).

Business Correspondent:

Sufia Khatun of Syamnagar, Satkhira district received 'Global Winner of the Livelihoods Awards-2022' from Bangladesh on Thursday from VSO UK.

Khabirul Haque Kamal, Acting Country Director, and VSO staff jointly handed over Certificate, crest, and a gift to Sufia Khatun in Dhaka on this occasion. She was given the award for pioneering role for team up rural women and youth in their local struggle for livelihood.

As a national volunteer of VSO she led women and youth at a natural disaster prove locality where an extremely high level of salinity in water and soil hinder farming and severely affect life constantly. She facilitated the members to receive on the spot training on skill development for farming.

Sufia Khatun would support her team member in collecting vegetables from farmer's fields and farm houses every day; pack it and send to market for selling to earn additional income. VSO has recognized her endeavors and awarded her for this.









