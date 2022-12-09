Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Tax profiles of members of Bangladesh's trade bodies, commercial organizations and associations are now under scanner as the revenue authority is checking if they submit tax-payment returns, officials say.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked field-level tax offices to collect and furnish the business-body members' tax return-submission proof by January 30, 2023-as taxmen believe many skip the compliance.
In the Finance Bill 2022, the government has made Proof of Submission of Tax return (PSR) mandatory to obtain and continue membership of trade bodies or professional organizations.
However, PSR is an acknowledgement receipt of tax return that does not contain confidential or income or asset details of a taxpayer.
The NBR has sought members' lists of the apex chamber, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and other chambers.
In a recent letter signed by Second Secretary Nusrat Hassan, the NBR also sought members' directory of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA), and the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB).
Business Correspondent:
Sufia Khatun of Syamnagar, Satkhira district received 'Global Winner of the Livelihoods Awards-2022' from Bangladesh on Thursday from VSO UK.
Khabirul Haque Kamal, Acting Country Director, and VSO staff jointly handed over Certificate, crest, and a gift to Sufia Khatun in Dhaka on this occasion. She was given the award for pioneering role for team up rural women and youth in their local struggle for livelihood.  
As a national volunteer of VSO she led women and youth at a natural disaster prove locality where an extremely high level of salinity in water and soil hinder farming and severely affect life constantly. She facilitated the members to receive on the spot training on skill development for farming.
Sufia Khatun would support her team member in collecting vegetables from farmer's fields and farm houses every day; pack it and send to market for selling to earn additional income. VSO has recognized her endeavors and awarded her for this.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft