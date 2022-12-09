Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area".
In this regard, the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea Thursday signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the above mentioned project.
Secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Additional Secretary to the ERD Shahriar Kader Siddiky signed the RoD and ToR respectively on behalf of the government of Bangladesh and KOICA Country Director Young-Ah Doh signed the RoD and ToR on behalf of Korea.
ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh LEE Jang-Keun witnessed the signing ceremony, said an ERD press release.
The main objectives of the project is to prepare a transport master plan for Chattogram Metropolitan area for providing high-quality public transport services and pedestrian facilities, prepare preliminary feasibility study for construction of metro rail in Chattogram, enhance institutional capacity of different agencies of Chattogram transport service system to reduce traffic congestion and improve eco-friendly urban metro systems.
After completion of the master plan, different projects will be taken up for improvement of transport system in Chhattogram metropolitan area with Korean assistance.
The release said that Korea and Bangladesh has a longstanding diplomatic relations while KOICA has been providing grant for socio-economic development, education, expansion of IT and many more to Bangladesh since 1993.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft