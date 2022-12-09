Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months

The government on Thursday extended the existing duty exemption facility on import of boiled and non-boiled atap rice by three more months to March 31, 2023 to improve supply situation and contain the rising prices of the staple.

Customs wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on issued a statutory regulatory order in this regard Thursday.

Earlier on August 28, the government issued a SRO that cut the regulatory import duty by 5 per cent from 25 per cent and also withdrew customs duty till December 31, 2022. According to the SRO, the government has withdrawn customs duty and reduced applicable regulatory duty on import of boiled and non-boiled atap rice to 5 per cent. Importers can import rice only by paying nearly 15 per cent import duties.

A total of 47 per cent duty was withdrawn on import of rice.

Under the SRO, NBR withdrew the applicable customs duty against the import of boiled and non-boiled rice on condition and reduced regulatory duty to 5 per cent from 25 per cent. Under the condition, the importers will have to take approval from the food ministry before each import consignment. According to national tariff chart 2022-23, importers paid a total of 62.5 per cent duties on import of rice under the HS Code 10063099 which included 25 per cent customs duty, 5 per cent advance income tax, 25 per cent regulatory duty and 5 per cent advance tax.

The government has given permission to 280 private firms to import 8-10 lakh tonnes of rice in the current financial year to meet the local market demand.

