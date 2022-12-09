Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

The government on Thursday extended the existing duty exemption facility on import of boiled and non-boiled atap rice by three more months to March 31, 2023 to improve supply situation and contain the rising prices of the staple.
Customs wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on issued a statutory regulatory order in this regard Thursday.
Earlier on August 28, the government issued a SRO that cut the regulatory import duty by 5 per cent from 25 per cent and also withdrew customs duty till December 31, 2022. According to the SRO, the government has withdrawn customs duty and reduced applicable regulatory duty on import of boiled and non-boiled atap rice to 5 per cent. Importers can import rice only by paying nearly 15 per cent import duties.
A total of 47 per cent duty was withdrawn on import of rice.
Under the SRO, NBR withdrew the applicable customs duty against the import of boiled and non-boiled rice on condition and reduced regulatory duty to 5 per cent from 25 per cent. Under the condition, the importers will have to take approval from the food ministry before each import consignment. According to national tariff chart 2022-23, importers paid a total of 62.5 per cent duties on import of rice under the HS Code 10063099 which included 25 per cent customs duty, 5 per cent advance income tax, 25 per cent regulatory duty and 5 per cent advance tax.
The government has given permission to 280 private firms to import 8-10 lakh tonnes of rice in the current financial year to meet the local market demand.
Despite the import, prices of rice on local market remain high throughout the year without visible impact, stakeholders say.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft