Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever No. 1 employer of choice for final year students: Study

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

Unilever Bangladesh has been ranked as the most preferred employer based on an independent survey conducted by Universum.
The survey was conducted on Bangladesh undergraduate talent market by the global consulting firm who provide services to 2000+ organisations worldwide including many Fortune 500 companies.
The survey published on 7th December shows that Unilever Bangladesh has been voted as the number one employer of choice among final year university students.
For students who have graduated or are nearing graduation to join the workforce by early next year, Unilever is the company they would see as their dream employer.
The students placed Unilever higher in rank for opportunities to work with Unilever's leading consumer brands and serve Bangladesh market, the scope of accelerated career and leadership development, and its dynamic and creative work environment.
With this, Unilever Bangladesh Limited has emerged as the No. 1 employer of choice across all sectors for 11 times now. The survey looked at the career aspirations of business graduates and their preferences.
A deep dive also revealed Unilever's sustained positioning as number one among the pool of female graduates, highlighting the organization's alignment of the organisation's ED&I (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) approach with the student's preferences.
Speaking about the results of the survey, the Human Resource Director of Unilever Bangladesh, Ms. Sakshi Handa, highlighted Unilever's global commitment towards youth skills development and employability.
"Over the years, we have maintained our strength in the industry as the League of Future Leaders. We focus on accelerated leadership development for our resources by providing them opportunities where they feel empowered and challenged to exceed previous benchmarks.
Our alumni are placed in leadership positions across other reputable organizations at home and abroad. Receiving this recognition is humbling; we take this privilege as a responsibility trusted upon us by our future leaders and will continue with our drive to provide youth with exciting and meaningful work."
Unilever Bangladesh has career opportunities for fresh graduates in various functions and expertise. Interested candidates can explore openings through the company's official Facebook career page.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft