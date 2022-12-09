Unilever No. 1 employer of choice for final year students: Study

Unilever Bangladesh has been ranked as the most preferred employer based on an independent survey conducted by Universum.

The survey was conducted on Bangladesh undergraduate talent market by the global consulting firm who provide services to 2000+ organisations worldwide including many Fortune 500 companies.

The survey published on 7th December shows that Unilever Bangladesh has been voted as the number one employer of choice among final year university students.

For students who have graduated or are nearing graduation to join the workforce by early next year, Unilever is the company they would see as their dream employer.

The students placed Unilever higher in rank for opportunities to work with Unilever's leading consumer brands and serve Bangladesh market, the scope of accelerated career and leadership development, and its dynamic and creative work environment.

With this, Unilever Bangladesh Limited has emerged as the No. 1 employer of choice across all sectors for 11 times now. The survey looked at the career aspirations of business graduates and their preferences.

A deep dive also revealed Unilever's sustained positioning as number one among the pool of female graduates, highlighting the organization's alignment of the organisation's ED&I (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) approach with the student's preferences.

Speaking about the results of the survey, the Human Resource Director of Unilever Bangladesh, Ms. Sakshi Handa, highlighted Unilever's global commitment towards youth skills development and employability.

"Over the years, we have maintained our strength in the industry as the League of Future Leaders. We focus on accelerated leadership development for our resources by providing them opportunities where they feel empowered and challenged to exceed previous benchmarks.

Our alumni are placed in leadership positions across other reputable organizations at home and abroad. Receiving this recognition is humbling; we take this privilege as a responsibility trusted upon us by our future leaders and will continue with our drive to provide youth with exciting and meaningful work."

Unilever Bangladesh has career opportunities for fresh graduates in various functions and expertise. Interested candidates can explore openings through the company's official Facebook career page.
















