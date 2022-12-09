Walton launches smartphone Primo R10 with 8GB RAM

The mobile division of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released a new model of smartphone 'Primo R10' in the market featured with 4 GB virtual RAM.

In addition, the phone is equipped with various attractive features including HD Plus large display, 4 GB physical RAM, sufficient storage and powerful battery, AI triple camera etc, says a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Marketing in-charge of Walton Mobile, said, the phone is available in three lucrative colors: bottle green, ford blue and midnight green. The price of the 'Primo R10' is set at Tk 12,990 without VAT. This new smartphone is available at all Walton Plazas across the country. Customer can also purchase the device from the online sales platform 'walcart.com'.

Rubayat Rahman Chowdhury, Marketing Coordinator of Walton Mobile, said, memory fusion technology has been used for the first time in this new model of Walton's smartphone. Up to 4GB of internal free storage can be used as virtual RAM. With 4GB LPDDR4X physical RAM, the customer will get up to 8GB RAM in the phone. As a result, the performance and speed of the device will be much higher. Users will get excellent experience using various apps, internet browsing, 3D gaming and fast video loading and lag-free video streaming.

The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC Octa-Core processor with 12nm FinFET technology. It has Mali-G52 graphics, 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB through micro SD card. It has 6.528 inch HD Plus V-notch display with IPS in-cell technology, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1600X720 pixel screen resolution, dust and scratch resistant 2.5D curved glass.

The phone comes with F/2.2 aperture AI Triple auto focus cameras with PDAF Technology and LED flash. Its 13-megapixel main camera with 5P lens will ensure sharp and colorful photos. It has also a 2-megapixel macro and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also sports 8MP Selfie camera with F/2.0 aperture. Both cameras can capture Full HD videos with many exciting features.

The device has a 4850 mAh high-capacity Li-Polymer battery for excellent power backup. Other features of the phone include face unlock, multi-functional side mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C charging port, dual 4G SIM, OTA, OTG, smart key, smart control, dark mode, gesture navigation, long screenshot, screen recorder, theme manager, FM with recording facility. Radio, Full HD video playback etc.

Customers will get 30 days instant replacement facility along with one-year service warranty for the 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphone.









