Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Home Business

realme cuts prices for smartphone C35

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme has brought realme C35 to the customers with a new price tag. Now, realme C35 (4+128GB) phone is available with a discount of BDT 1,000 at just BDT 16,999 (VAT applicable).
Besides, realme C35 (6+128GB) variant can be purchased with an incredible discount of BDT 1,500 at just BDT 18,999 (VAT applicable), says a press release.
The phone features an 8.1 mm slim body and a right-angle bezel design that offers a comfortable smartphone use experience. Being the lightest and thinnest phone in this price segment, realme C35 provides a unique and premium experience making it easy to grip and function.
Besides, the right-angle bezel, made of 2D material, offers a dynamic glowing design, illuminates the classy personality of the user and flaunts a trendy look. While the rest of the smartphones in this price range uses plastic materials, eco-friendly 2D materials have been used for realme C35.
realme C35 is also the first of realme's C series phones to feature an FHD+ (Full HD Plus) screen. The device uses the largest FHD+ screen ratio among the phones in this price segment, at 90.7 percent, which will give the user a pleasant experience while watching video content and playing games. Besides the great look-and-feel, the device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery for an uninterrupted user experience.
For those who love to take pictures, this smartphone has a 50MP AI triple camera, which can capture bright and perfect images. Besides, for the selfie lovers, the phone is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera to capture important life experiences. Moreover, to ensure a hassle-free smartphone experience, realme C35 is backed by a powerful processor like the UNISOC T616, which comes with a score of over 230,000 in the Antutu benchmark. All of these exclusive features make realme C35 the best device in the segment.
realme always prioritizes the preferences of the youth. In its continuation, realme has recently slashed the price of the stylish phone realme C35. Youth-favorite brand realme will keep working for fulfilling its promise of delivering the best smartphone at an affordable price to the users.


