Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

Nagad hosts cine night for its business partners

Nagad, a mobile money service provider, has recently organised a movie show for the employees of its business partners.
"Damal", a Raihan Rafi directorial film on liberation war revolves around members of the Independent Bangla football team, was screened at a cineplex in Dhaka, says a press release.
Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, who acted in the movie along with Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury were also present at the event and enjoyed the movie.
Since its inception as a mobile financial service provider, Nagad has been working with various corporate and established business firms. This exceptional "Cine Night" was organised to celebrate a long association that the state-owned MFS provider has formed with them.
Thanking Nagad, Jamal Bhuyan wished all the institutions success.
Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer of Nagad, said, "Today, the number of our corporate clients is more than 2,000. This has been possible because you have faith in Nagad."
"We are going to introduce many more new technologies and unique products, which will make your businesses easier and bigger. We hope that you will stay with us as you have so far been," he added.
A very short thanksgiving ceremony was held before the film was screened.
Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The position that Nagad has reached today is mainly because of your efforts and cooperation. We consider you our comrades on our journey."
Nagad believes, "If your businesses grow, so will ours. So, we want to thank you. We made this movie screening to have a nice time together."
Earlier, Bangladesh National Football Team captain Jamal Bhuyan was welcomed with a bouquet by Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft