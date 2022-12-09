Video
Arla Foods hosts knowledge sharing for BRAC Dairy Food Project

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, had recently hosted members of BRAC Dairy and Food Project for a knowledge sharing session in its factory premises in Gazipur, says a press release.
The objective of this session was to facilitate BRAC Dairy and Food Project with the European expertise of maintaining factory procedure.
The core topics discussed during this visit were production and operational procedures, compliance, hygiene procedures and quality assurance testing procedures.
Rajib Jony, Head of Operations at Arla Foods Bangladesh commented on this session, "This was a wonderful opportunity for Arla to be collaborating with an organization such as BRAC Dairy and Food Project and share our journey of best practices to ensure quality. I sincerely hope that this session has been beneficial for our industry colleagues."
Md. Ibrahim Hossain, Senior Manager, Quality Assurance of BRAC Dairy and Food Project stated, "I thank Arla Foods for hosting us and sharing their expertise with us. This was a great experience for us to witness the European work process maintained in the factory."
Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.


