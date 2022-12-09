Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi reports bumper budget surplus, first in nearly a decade

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

RIYADH, Dec 8: Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it recorded its first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade, beating its own projections in a year of elevated oil prices.
The surplus for 2022 amounted to 102 billion Saudi riyals ($27 billion), representing 2.6 percent of GDP, according to preliminary estimates, the finance ministry said.
That compared to a surplus of 90 billion Saudi riyals that had been projected for 2022 at the end of last year.
The world's biggest crude exporter also preliminarily recorded GDP growth of 8.5 percent for the year, the finance ministry said, higher than the 7.6 percent predicted by the International Monetary Fund.
The budget approved for 2023 foresees a surplus of 16 billion Saudi riyals ($4 billion) and GDP growth of 3.1 percent, the ministry said.
The strong data comes as much of the world grapples with widespread energy shocks and deepening worries about recession.
The Gulf kingdom has benefited from oil price hikes triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Yet in a briefing with journalists in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan pushed back on the notion that the surplus resulted from the war.
Instead, he said it reflected investments the kingdom had made in its oil and gas sector as well as growth in non-oil sectors, as officials push the Vision 2030 agenda of economic diversification.
"We invested a lot of money when people did not," he said.
"We are not celebrating the surplus. For us it's not really big news. It's something that we expected. We've been working... to curtail our spending, to increase our non-oil revenues."
- Future 'risk' - "Much of the fiscal situation and growth story is of course directly related to high energy prices, and indirectly related to the factors and geopolitical events moving prices," said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
"Yet Saudi Arabia does deserve credit for its fiscal consolidation and economic reforms, which have also helped the overall economic picture."
Yet Justin Alexander, director of the consultancy Khalij Economics, said that while the surplus was "welcome", it could have been higher given that original projections appeared to be based on oil prices of around $70 per barrel while the average over the year will ultimately be around $100 per barrel.
Economic experts say Saudi Arabia needs a crude price of about $80 a barrel to balance its budget.
The numbers are "close to the originally budgeted level," said Alexander, who is also an analyst at the consultancy GlobalSource Partners.
"Therefore almost all the windfall revenue from higher oil prices has been spent and the ministry's projections suggest that these levels of spending will continue in the coming years, creating a risk if oil prices disappoint."
Oil prices have fallen considerably in recent weeks despite a decision made in October by the OPEC+ oil cartel, which Riyadh leads jointly with Moscow, to cut production by two million barrels per day.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft