US stocks end mostly down after choppy session

NEW YORK, Dec 8: Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower Wednesday as markets weighed recession worries and awaited key economic data later this month.

Analysts described the market movements as reflecting hesitancy, ahead of closely-watched consumer price data next week and a Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada hiked its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 percent, but hinted that this was likely to be its last rate increase for now.

Markets are hoping for a similar pivot at next week's Fed meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat at 33,587.92.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 3,933.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 10,958.55. -AFP

















