Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK approves controversial new coal mine

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, Dec 8: The UK government on Wednesday granted planning permission for a controversial new coal mine in the north of England, the first to be built in decades.
The project in Cumbria, northwestern England, has long faced outcry from environmental campaigners and the decision to grant permission was slammed by Greenpeace as "climate hypocrisy".
The government said Levelling Up minister Michael Gove "has decided to grant planning permission" for the project, which will seek to be net zero in its operations.
The minister said he was satisfied that "there is currently a UK and European market for the coal" and "it is highly likely that a global demand would remain".
His decision came after the government announced an inquiry last year into the project by Australian-owned West Cumbria Mining, to be located near the town of Whitehaven in northwest England.
The government said the mine will produce coal to be used to make steel, not generate power, and its commitment to phase out coal power by 2024 remains in place.
Gove said he agreed "the proposed development would have an overall neutral effect on climate change and is thus consistent with Government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change".
But environmental groups said approval for the new mine undermines the UK's climate pledges.
"The UK government risks becoming a superpower in climate hypocrisy rather than climate leadership," Greenpeace UK policy director Doug Parr said.
"The approval of the Whitehaven coal mine crushes the UK's climate credibility," said Oxfam's climate change policy advisor Lyndsay Walsh.
The UK wants to become carbon neutral by 2050, and then-prime minister Boris Johnson promised to make the country the "Saudi Arabia" of wind power at the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow last year.
The UK has seen a rapid transformation in its energy model, with coal representing only three percent of energy consumed in 2020, compared to 20 percent in 2013.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft