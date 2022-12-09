Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dutch Rabobank in money laundering, terror finance probe

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Dutch Rabobank in money laundering, terror finance probe

Dutch Rabobank in money laundering, terror finance probe

THE HAGUE, Dec 8: Dutch prosecutors are probing Rabobank for contravening anti-terror financing and money laundering legislation, the Netherlands' second-largest money-lender announced on Wednesday.
Rabobank's announcement followed a Dutch Central Bank (DNB) civil probe ending last year in a half-a-million euro fine against the bank, as well as a recommendation that a criminal probe should be opened.
"The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has informed Rabobank that it has been designated as a suspect in connection with violations of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act," Rabobank said in a statement.
"An investigation is underway into this," it added in the statement, without giving details.
The DNB in September 2018 demanded that Rabobank improve its client screening, monitoring of transactions and blowing the whistle on irregular transactions.
By April 2020, Rabobank's entire client portfolio had to comply with the anti-terror financing and money laundering legislation, the NOS public broadcaster reported.
But the DNB concluded last year that Rabobank was still falling short and slapped it with the fine and the recommendation.
"Rabobank is fully co-operating with the investigation," it said in the statement.
Bank representatives told the NOS that it had until 2024 to implement its own "recovery plan".
This included a policy of not taking on new clients from certain "critical groups" such as professional football clubs or certain sectors that deal with a lot of cash.
The bank also in October appointed a "chief financial economic crimes officer", news reports said.
The bank crime scandal followed similar investigations into the Netherlands' largest money-lender, ING, which was served a 775-million-euro fine in 2018.
That scandal saw ING axe its chief financial officer Koos Timmermans after a two-year probe by Dutch authorities found that many white-collar crime suspects held accounts at the bank.
The case threatened to seriously damage ING's reputation and triggered calls for its directors to resign. ABN Amro, the country's third-largest bank, paid a similar 480-million-euro settlement last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft