

BRAC Nursery to run green projects at N’ganj SEZ

Regarding the development, BSEZ managing director Taro Kawachi and Brac Enterprise senior director Mohammad Anisur Rahman signed an agreement recently on behalf of respective sides at BSEZ premises in Araihazar upazila recently, said a news release.

BRAC Nursery products best quality saplings and seedlings of fruits, ornamental, timber, spices, indoor pot plants, and vegetable.

BRAC Enterprises senior director Mohammad Anisur Rahman said there is no alternative to greening to maintain the balance of the environment along with industrialization.

"Brac Nursery supported design, plantation, and maintenance of different green projects including Hatirjheel and Padma Bridge. We are are proud to be associated with BSEZ in the green project," he said

BRAC Enterprises deputy general manager Arifur Rahman, BRAC Nursery senior manager Shahnewaz Mumtaz Chowdhury were also present at this time.

The social venture of Brac Enterprises achieved consecutive 14 years of best nursery awards from the forest department since commenced journey in 1988.











