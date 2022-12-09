Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Nursery to run green projects at N’ganj SEZ

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

BRAC Nursery to run green projects at N’ganj SEZ

BRAC Nursery to run green projects at N’ganj SEZ

BRAC Nursery will run green projects at Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Narayanganj.
Regarding the development, BSEZ managing director Taro Kawachi and Brac Enterprise senior director Mohammad Anisur Rahman signed an agreement recently on behalf of respective sides at BSEZ premises in Araihazar upazila recently, said a news release.
BRAC Nursery products best quality saplings and seedlings of fruits, ornamental, timber, spices, indoor pot plants, and vegetable.
BRAC Enterprises senior director Mohammad Anisur Rahman said there is no alternative to greening to maintain the balance of the environment along with industrialization.
"Brac Nursery supported design, plantation, and maintenance of different green projects including Hatirjheel and Padma Bridge. We are are proud to be associated with BSEZ in the green project," he said
BRAC Enterprises deputy general manager Arifur Rahman, BRAC Nursery senior manager Shahnewaz Mumtaz Chowdhury were also present at this time.
The social venture of Brac Enterprises achieved consecutive 14 years of best nursery awards from the forest department since commenced journey in 1988.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch
Padma Bank holds banking seminar for SU students
Sufia Khatun receives award from UK
Stocks fall on selling pressure
NBR to check whether trade body members pay tax
KOICA to give $6m for Ctg metro rail feasibility study
FICCI to work with govt to overcome the economic challenges
Govt extends rice import duty exemption for 3 months


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft