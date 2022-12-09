Video
BD trying trade gains thru FTA, PTA with other countries

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Thursday said the government is trying to increase benefits by singing agreements, like Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), with various countries to move ahead in competitive trade after least-developed country (LDC) graduation.
"Bangladesh signed the first PTA with Bhutan, which came into effect in last July. This will benefit both countries commercially," he said while meeting with Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsy at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.
Tipu informed that students from different countries, including Bhutan, study in various educational institutions, including medical colleges and engineering universities in Bangladesh.
He urged Bhutan to assist in expanding Bangladesh's education sector so that more foreign students can take international standard education from the country.
Rinchen Kuentsy sought cooperation in exporting fruits to Bangladesh. "Bhutan exports oranges to Bangladesh. Now is the fruit season. If you cooperate in this case, the fruit import will be normal," he added.
He said Bhutan exports high quality mineral water and Bhutan is interested in exporting mineral water to Bangladesh market.


