

Emirates, Air Canada expand their partnership

Emirates Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles on all flights operated by Air Canada - accessing a network of more than 220 destinations worldwide.

Air Canada loyalty program- Aeroplan members will also benefit from earning and redeeming Points on all flights operated by Emirates - with access to more than 130 destinations across six continents, via the airline's home and hub, Dubai, according to a press release isuued by Emirates.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, and Mark Youssef Nasr, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, e-Commerce, Air Canada and President, Aeroplan, at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai.

Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in Economy Class with Air Canada or Emirates will also enjoy complimentary access to Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Café in Toronto Pearson along with one guest.

In Dubai, Aeroplan Elite 50K, 75K and Super Elite members travelling in Economy Class with Emirates will enjoy complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge along with one guest.

The carriers activated their codeshare partnership earlier this year providing customers with seamless connectivity across North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.









