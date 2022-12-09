Banks have no separate forex fund

Bangladesh Bank allowed local banks three years ago to open "offshore banking units" to let them lend in foreign currencies to foreign companies operating in the country's EPZs and high-tech parks previously controlled by foreign banks.

But the condition was that to be able to give loans in foreign currencies, local banks should form separate funds with deposits from non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and foreign companies and by borrowing from financiers abroad.

Banks were allowed to provide financial facilities to fully foreign-owned companies in EPZs, private EPZs, economic zones (EZs) and hi-tech parks at LIBOR plus 3.5 percent rate.

But, conditions were relaxed afterwards, allowing foreign currency lending to local companies that do not have foreign currency earnings. And the offshore units were allowed to borrow foreign currencies from their own on-shore units or general banking units.

So, a big mismatch in foreign currency management started. The off-shore units started to give loans to local companies in foreign currencies and take repayment in local currency.

This created a great balance sheet problem for banks in general. On paper, they had foreign currency holdings but, in reality, there was a shortage of it, because that currency had already been given to off-shore units for lending.

Thus the off-shore units had a total foreign currency exposure of $9 billion at the end of October this year while they could build only $655 million in foreign currency deposits from NRBs and other foreign sources. Hence, almost the entire amount was borrowed from domestic banking units and from different banks, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data. As such, dollars from on-shore units were mopped up by off-shore units, creating the current dollar crisis for opening of regular LCs (letter of credit).

The offshore banking policy says funds that the off-shore unit of a bank will raise from internal sources will not exceed 30 percent of the bank's capital, but some banks including Dhaka Bank and Shahjalal Islami Bank so far exceeded the limit.

Four other banks - AB Bank, Brac Bank, Premier Bank, and Social Islami Bank - are about to exceed the limit as their off-shore borrowing from domestic banking units has already crossed 29 percent of the limit in October this year, central bank data show.

In spite of not having any foreign currency deposits or borrowing from foreign sources, AB Bank lent $101 million from its off-shore unit till this October and that was borrowed from domestic banking unit.

Similarly, Agrani Bank's offshore exposure stood at $198 million and the entire amount was borrowed from domestic banking unit.

The reckless off-shore lending by banks to local companies ultimately caused the foreign currency liquidity crisis in their domestic banking units making banks unable to make LC payments.

According to Bangladesh Bank, of the total $9 billion off-shore exposure of banks in October, $2.1 billion was borrowed from domestic banking units of respective banks and $5.4 billion from foreign or local banks.

As some banks could not pay back the money they borrowed from foreign banks for off-shore banking operations, they now face troubles for LC confirmation, said a senior executive of the Bangladesh Bank exaggerating forex crisis in most banks.











