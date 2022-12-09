Germany to provide 33m Euros to BD; deals signed



ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and Germany Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troester display documents after signing a grant agreement at the ERD in Dhaka on Thursday.

Out of the two agreements signed on Wednesday, one was Financial Cooperation ( FC) 2021 agreement for the project titled 'Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency III', a grant totaling up to 10 million euros (G to G) and the rest one is 33 million euros grants for the project titled 'Climate Change Adapted Urban Development ( CCAUDP) phase-II ( Khulna)'.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed the 'Grant Agreements' on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.

Achim Troester, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh and Stefan Echner, Country Manager, KfW signed the agreements on behalf of their respective government.

The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the German Embassy in Dhaka, the German Development Bank KfW and the German technical cooperation agencies GIZ and BGR as well as officials from the government of Bangladesh, said an ERD press release on Thursday..

German Development Cooperation through KfW Development Bank intends to extend a grant of EURO 31.5 million to implement Climate Change Adapted Urban Development Programme, CCAUDP - Phase II in Khulna. The program will be executed by Khulna City Corporation (LGED), as Project-Executing Agency.

This programme primarily aims to improve the living conditions of climate change and flood affected urban populations in Khulna, a coastal city of Bangladesh. This programme is expected to enhance the resilience of the target group against the adverse impacts of climate change by establishing comprehensive drainage network, canal revitalization, ensuring public amenities and flood resilient infrastructure along with other ground needs.

Within the scope of EUR 1.5 million out of the grant component to be used for accompanying measures, it is foreseen to provide support and capacity building in the technical assessment of projects and monitoring, training, project acquisition as well as the development of pipeline projects.









The governments of Bangladesh and Germany have signed two agreements under which the European country would provide 33 million Euros to Bangladesh as grants in renewable energy and climate change adaptation.Out of the two agreements signed on Wednesday, one was Financial Cooperation ( FC) 2021 agreement for the project titled 'Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency III', a grant totaling up to 10 million euros (G to G) and the rest one is 33 million euros grants for the project titled 'Climate Change Adapted Urban Development ( CCAUDP) phase-II ( Khulna)'.Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed the 'Grant Agreements' on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.Achim Troester, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh and Stefan Echner, Country Manager, KfW signed the agreements on behalf of their respective government.The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the German Embassy in Dhaka, the German Development Bank KfW and the German technical cooperation agencies GIZ and BGR as well as officials from the government of Bangladesh, said an ERD press release on Thursday..German Development Cooperation through KfW Development Bank intends to extend a grant of EURO 31.5 million to implement Climate Change Adapted Urban Development Programme, CCAUDP - Phase II in Khulna. The program will be executed by Khulna City Corporation (LGED), as Project-Executing Agency.This programme primarily aims to improve the living conditions of climate change and flood affected urban populations in Khulna, a coastal city of Bangladesh. This programme is expected to enhance the resilience of the target group against the adverse impacts of climate change by establishing comprehensive drainage network, canal revitalization, ensuring public amenities and flood resilient infrastructure along with other ground needs.Within the scope of EUR 1.5 million out of the grant component to be used for accompanying measures, it is foreseen to provide support and capacity building in the technical assessment of projects and monitoring, training, project acquisition as well as the development of pipeline projects.