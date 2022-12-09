

Tigers seal ODI series, what next?



However, following an initial batting collapse within the top and middle order - the tigers roared back with Mehedi Hasan Miraz's adamant heroic century - posting a total score of 271/7. Mahmudullah was dismissed for a much needed 77 runs with 7 fours, while Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 deliveries with 6 fours and 8 sixes. But it was a hard-fought win for Liton Das and Co in the end.



Throughout the game, visiting Indians also fought back with a do or die spirit. Having suffered injury while fielding in the first innings, India skipper Rohit Sharma came to bat at number 9 with India needing 59 to win off 29 balls. The right-hander almost took the game away from the hosts with a blistering unbeaten 50 off just 27 balls, but Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve and successfully defended 20 runs off the final over after bowling a maiden in the 48th over of the innings.



The visiting side was in need of 20 runs from the final over and Mustafiz came to defend those runs, fooling Rohit by a cutter as India needed a boundary shot from each of the last 5 deliveries. In the last ball anything less than 6 was enough to ensure Bangladesh's victory and Mustafiz did his job perfectly and didn't allow Rohit to produce anything from the Yorker. India was thus stopped on 266/9.



However, the match would have ended earlier had our fielders not missed two easy catches near the boundary line.



A Bangladesh - India cricket match, in whatever format have often resulted in a suspenseful ending, and we expect the third and final match to end in that manner. Also the match comes with a beaming opportunity to register a 'Banglawash' for the tigers.



Most importantly , it is heartening to note that the tigers are continuing their dominance at home in the ODI format - having now won 17 out of their last 20 ODIs, and also by registering a second bilateral ODI series win against India after 2015. It was also Bangladesh's sixth win from their last seven bilateral series in the 50-over format.



We have often penned on ensuring consistency in performing and winning matches. That said - reality also demands tigers become more consistent in the other two formats of the game.



In conclusion, we once again offer our heartfelt congratulations to the tigers for sealing the ODI series against India, and expect to witness the repetition of commitment and performance in the last game.



