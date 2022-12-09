Video
Letter To the Editor

Say “NO” to child labour

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Dear Sir

Many countries around the world, including Bangladesh, banned child labour. At an age when children are supposed to receive primary education, many in our country are forced to work, sometimes seven days a week. According to an estimate, there are about 1.7 million child workers in Bangladesh, mostly working in hazardous conditions.

I think every sensible citizen of the country is aware of the danger that child labour poses. Many international and domestic organisations as well as the media have long campaigned to create awareness about it. Yet the practice persists.

Often these children, coming from lower-class backgrounds, have to work to support their families. I think the government should introduce a nationwide child welfare scheme to identify them and fund their schooling and upbringing, as well as create a congenial atmosphere for their respective families so they can also extend support to their children.

Saiful Islam
Shantinagar, Dhaka



