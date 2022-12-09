

Alarming rise in drug addiction among students



Diogenes, the great Greek philosopher, once said: "The foundation of every state is the education of its youth." And, our country has a great advantage in this aspect, because we have a large number of young population, who can develop our country in a great way and establish it as one of the strong economies of the world, if they get proper education.



Therefore, Bangladesh needs rapid development in education sector. However, it seems that this would not be possible as abject failure is clear in case of using this demographic dividend. Large number of Yaba, an extremely toxic drug, caught by police frequently in different places of the country and, it has been said that young people are consumer of these dangerous reddish pills.



Sorry to say that instead of ensuring quality education, concerned authority is playing callous role and totally oblivious to the fact that education sector have been suffering from chronic problems like the drug abuse and related issues due to the negligence of both sides-- students and teachers.



Students and teachers of medical colleges and engineering institutions getting addicted to various types of drugs to relieve their pressure of hectic work schedule. Young students become unable to handle the pressure of their study and ambition of the circumstances, therefore, they chose to take alcohols, sedative pills and injections.



Peer pressure is one of the major causes of drug abuse. At first, they share cigarettes, then they buy it and gradually, they accustomed with different life threatening drugs like Methamphetamine (Crystal/Meth), alcohol, benzodiazepines, cannabis, heroin, morphine, codeine. Especially, naive young people loses their way in this manmade black hole.



At present, the most problematic thing is that young people do not consider drug dependence as an evil practice. They took this dangerous habit as a natural thing. They create funny songs, jokes, memes, cartoons and so forth.



Entertainment industry portray consumption of alcohol as a normal thing in different drama serials and films. Protagonists of the plays becomes dependent on the drugs after love failure. Moreover, nowadays drugs are quite available throughout the country. And, addicted but good friends are everywhere.



Oscar Wilde, the world famous English writer, once said: "I can resist everything except temptation." It's a proven fact that peer pressure is a strong factor in starting to misuse drugs, particularly for young people. Lack of family involvement plays a big role in such cases. Youth who are detached to their family, become more tend to take these drugs. All these things influence the young generation a lot.



To eradicate this problem, people often reiterates on the establishing more rehabilitation centers. Rather, it is needed to creating strong bond with parents and siblings, because difficult family situations increase the risk of addiction.



Therefore, parental supervision is very necessary to tackle drug addiction. Young students learn the behaviour from the environment. Parents and teachers are the role models for them.



Another acute problem is the thirst of eyes. Nowadays, People are not happy with what they have. They want more. Therefore, they want to amass more wealth by hook or by crook. Often they failed, because there is not enough wealth in the world to quench the thirst of their greed. As a result, depression gobbled up these people. In these cases, people often indulge into the drugs and ruins their life.



For that reason, contentment and gratitude with what you have is very necessary for leading life smoothly because if you are not happy with what you have, nothing can fill up your heart with joy. There is a great story in this aspect. Diogenes was eating bread and lentils for supper. He was seen by the philosopher Aristippus, who lived comfortably by flattering the king. Aristippus ridiculed, 'If you would learn to be subservient to the king you would not have to live on lentils.' Diogenes smiled and replied, 'If you would learn to live on lentils, you would not have to be subservient to the king.'



Albert Einstein, arguably the greatest theoretical physicist of all time, once said: "Common sense is the collection of prejudices acquired by age eighteen." It seems that we lost all the common sense.



Clearly we lost this common sense to some extent, therefore, longing for the drugs for our pastime and entertainment. In the truest sense, our young generation has been playing with fire and concerned authorities are allowing them to do so, because, drug addiction increases different evil activities such as sexual assault, date rape, road accident, gruesome killing etc significantly.



Last but not the least, we need to come up with the solution as soon as possible to save our younger generation, specially students, are the lifeblood of the future Bangladesh.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former educational reporter of the Daily Observer



















