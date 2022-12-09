

Lions Club International distributed blankets among 200 flood-hit families Lions Club International distributed blankets among 200 flood-hit families in Purba Charchandia Village under Sonagazi Upazila of Feni on Thursday. Lions Club International Bangladesh District Governor Lion ABM Anwarul Baset MJF was present as the chief guest while its First Vice-Governor Lion Ahmed Uzzaman MJF, Cabinet Secretary Lion Sheikh Kamal, Region Chairperson (Headquarters) Lion Shahadat Hossain MJF, and Region Chairperson Lion Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan MJF were present as special guests. photo: observer