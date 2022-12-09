Industrial Product Fair begins in Laxmipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 8: A month-long Industrial Product Fair was inaugurated on Raipur Upazila Parishad premises in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

Raipur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Advocate Maruf Bin Zakaria, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anjan Das, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rasel Iqbal, Raipur Upazila Awami League Joint Secretary Rafiqul Haider Babul Pathan and Palli Sanchay Bank Manager Fatema Shirin, among others, were also present at the inauguration programme.

Earlier, Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon inaugurated a new building of Palli Sanchay Bank.











