Eight nabbed with drugs in five districts

Eight people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Noakhali, Kurigram and Barishal, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: Three persons were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar, Bhairab and Itna upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Muzzamal, 22, son of Md Joynal Abedin, a resident of Beel Barullah Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Uttar Sahara area at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.

Earlier, Police arrested a man along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Md Musharaf, 22, son of Late Lal Mia, a resident of Kalipur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhairab Model PS Masudul Hoque said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Uttarpara Baganbari area under Bhairab Upazila at night, and arrested him along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 20 kilograms of hemp from Itna Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested person is Md Rafiq Mia, 31, son of Kurshid Mia, a resident of Ikortoli Village under Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj District.

Itna PS OC Md Kamrul Islam Molla said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kamaner Mor area under Itna Upazila in the evening, and arrested him along with the hemp. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Itna PS in this connection, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 200 grams of hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested men are: Jahed Khan, 29, a resident of Dakshin Magura Village, and Noyon Dhar, 28, of Koula area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Magura area under Kulaura Municipality at night, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Wednesday.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Members of RAB-11, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 30,170 yaba tablets and ice crystal meth from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Dulal Hossain, 47, a resident of Laxmipur area under Faridganj Upazila of Chandpur District.

RAB-11 confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday.

RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Office Company Commander Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set up a check post on the Sonaimuri-Chandpur regional road on Tuesday morning.

At that time, drug dealer Dulal Hossain was arrested by the RAB members along with 30,170 yaba tablets and three grams of ice crystal meth.

A case under the Narcotics control Act was lodged with Sonaimuri PS against the drug dealer in this connection, the RAB official added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a female drug dealer along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Helena Begum, 54, wife of Morshed Alam, a resident of Hili Madhya Basudev Mathpara Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Balarhat-Gorukmandap road in the afternoon, and arrested the woman along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Fulbari PS in this regard.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a female drug dealer along with 10 kilograms of hemp from a passenger-laden bus from the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the city on Saturday.

The arrested person is Sathi Akhter, 22, wife of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Araiora Beribadh area under Uttar Durgapur Union under Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla.

Assistant Director (AD) of Barishal Divisional DNC Md Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in Swadhinata Park area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the city, and arrested the woman along with the hemp from a Patharghata-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Barishal Express'.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Model PS, the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order, the DNC AD added.











