

A total of 20 mentors were accorded reception in Rupsa Upazila of Khulna











A total of 20 mentors were accorded reception in Rupsa Upazila of Khulna for their contribution to providing development training to the survivors of human trafficking under Aswas Project. Winrock International organized the reception programme in CSS Ava Centre at Rupsa on Thursday. Additional Khulna District Magistrate SM Munim Linkon was present there as the chief guest. Khulna Women TTC Principal Md Riaz Sharif, District Youth Development Assistant Director SM Badiuzzaman, District NASIB President Iftekhar Ali Babu, Khulna Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary Monwara Khatun, Grants and Operations Manager of Winrock International Aswas Project Swapon Gomez, and its Training and Employment Manager Md Omar Faruque were also present at the programme as special guests. The photo shows a mentor receiving a crest from the guests. photo: observer