Minor drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 8: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Midul, 4, son of Salauddin Majhi, a resident of Jangalpatti Village of the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down in a pond next to his house at around 11 am while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.











