Barishal, Pirojpur celebrate Liberation Day

On 8th December in `1971, several districts including Barishal and Pirojpur districts were freed from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.

BARISHAL: Barishal Liberation Day was observed on Thursday in a befitting manner.

Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabath Sadik Abdullah and Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University Professor Dr Md Sadequl Arefin placed wreaths at 71 Monument of Wafda Colony mass grave in the city in the morning.

Later on, wreaths were placed at the monument by Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin-ul Ahsan, Barishal Range's DIG SM Aktaruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saidul Islam, and Barishal District Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain.

Barishal District and City Muktijoddha Sangsad Command, Barishal City and District Awami League, associate bodies, different social and professional organizations also paid floral tributes to the monument.

BCC mayor said, by holding the hand of the new generation Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building Golden Bangla.

And by holding the hand of the new generation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also build Golden Bangla, he added.

It is hoped, he further said, the next generations will grow up with the spirit of the Liberation War.

"I also hope that ghosts of Pakistani conspirators still acting against the country will be eliminated. Making these ghosts-free Bariashal is also the hope of the Barishal Mukta Dibash," he maintained.

Pirojpur Freed Day observed

PIROJPUR: Pirojpur Liberation Day was observed in a befitting manner. District administration along with other organizations organized different programmers marking the day.

On this day in 1971, freedom fighters (FFs) of Sundarbans sub-sector were led by late major (rtd) Zia Uddin as the chief commander of Sector-9. They cordoned Pirojpur town from south and west side. And assuming this, Pakistani occupation forces fled away towards Barishal by water transports.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning from Martyred Bhagirathi Chatter, and, after parading main roads, it ended on the Shawdhinota Chatter Town Club premises.

A discussion meeting was held, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Jahedur Rahman as the chief guest. Additional DC (General) Monira Parvin presided over it.

Mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Md Habibur Rahman Malek, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin and Crime) Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman, and FF Goutam Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Morium Jahan and Officer-in-Charge AJM Masudduzman Milu were also present at the function.

Youths organized candle lighting in the evening to mark the day.











