4 members of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 8: Four members of a family have been killed in landslide in Ramu Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in Ghona Village under Kawarkhop Union of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 55, his wife Rahima Khatun, 45, mother-in-law Dil Furus Begum, 70, and daughter-in-law Nasima Akter, 25. All of them were residents of Ghona Village in the upazila.

Ramur Fire Service Station Officer Soumen Barua said the deceased were having dinner in the house in the evening. At that time, mountain suddenly collapsed on their house.

On information, fire service personnel went to the scene and recovered the bodies of four people.

Efforts are going on to find out if there were others under the ground, the official added.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramu Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.












