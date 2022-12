DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 8: Zahurul Islam Dulal, the first elected vice-chairman of Dhamoirhat Upazila Parishad in the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon. He was 66.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Shibrampur Village under Dhamoirhat Sadar Union at around 11am on Wednesday.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, siblings and many well-wishers to mourn his death.