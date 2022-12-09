Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in Narayanganj, Sherpur

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondents

Seeds and fertiliser have been distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj and Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur in three days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Sonargaon Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme at their office in the afternoon.
Liyakot Hossain Khoka, MP, from Narayanganj-3 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Sonargaon Upazila Agriculture Officer Afroza Sultana in the chair.
Sonargaon Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Samsul Islam Bhuiyan, Female Vice-Chairman Mahmuda Akter Fensi, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ibrahim Mia, Narayanganj Zilla Parishad Member Abu Naim Iqbal, and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sabrina Haque, among others, were also present during the distribution.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: The programme of paddy seeds and fertiliser distribution among 8,000 small and marginal farmers was inaugurated in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Nalitabari Upazila DAE organized the programme on Mujib Centenary Stage premises in collaboration with the upazila administration.
Former Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, virtually spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Christopher Himel Richil in the chair.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Was Kuruni and Nalitabari Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddique spoke there as special guests.
Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir delivered the welcome speech at the          programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lions Club International distributed blankets among 200 flood-hit families
Industrial Product Fair begins in Laxmipur
Eight nabbed with drugs in five districts
A total of 20 mentors were accorded reception in Rupsa Upazila of Khulna
Minor drowns in Barishal
Barishal, Pirojpur celebrate Liberation Day
4 members of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide
Obituary


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft