Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in Narayanganj, Sherpur

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Sonargaon Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme at their office in the afternoon.

Liyakot Hossain Khoka, MP, from Narayanganj-3 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Sonargaon Upazila Agriculture Officer Afroza Sultana in the chair.

Sonargaon Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Samsul Islam Bhuiyan, Female Vice-Chairman Mahmuda Akter Fensi, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ibrahim Mia, Narayanganj Zilla Parishad Member Abu Naim Iqbal, and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sabrina Haque, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: The programme of paddy seeds and fertiliser distribution among 8,000 small and marginal farmers was inaugurated in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Nalitabari Upazila DAE organized the programme on Mujib Centenary Stage premises in collaboration with the upazila administration.

Former Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, virtually spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Christopher Himel Richil in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Was Kuruni and Nalitabari Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddique spoke there as special guests.

Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir delivered the welcome speech at the programme.











