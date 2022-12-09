Video
RU signs MoU with BD Asiatic Society

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 8: Bangladesh Asiatic Society has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Bangladesh Studies (IBS) of Rajshahi University (RU) for mutual cooperation in the field of research.
The MoU was signed in an informal ceremony at the seminar room of IBS building on Wednesday afternoon.
IBS Director Professor Mohammad Nazimul Haque and Bangladesh Asiatic Society Secretary Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar and Bangladesh Asiatic Society President Professor Khandkar Bajlul Haque, among others, were also present at the event.


