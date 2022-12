Members of Barishal Reporters Unity greeted Alhaj Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP











Members of Barishal Reporters Unity greeted Alhaj Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP, with a bouquet of flower at his residence at Seral in Agailjhara Upazila on Wednesday. President of the Unity Nazrul Biswas, its former president Sushanta Ghosh, Vice-President Gazi Shah Riaz and Joint GS Mushfiq Saurav were also present at that time. photo: observer