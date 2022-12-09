Two found dead in Chuadanga, Faridpur

An expatriate and a teenage girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chuadanga and Faridpur, on Wednesday.

CHUADANGA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a Bahrain expatriate from a sugarcane field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon after 15 days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Yaad Ali, 40, a resident of Chandpur Village under the upazila.

Police sources said local farmers spotted the body of the man inside a sugarcane field in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Jahangir Hossain said Yaad Ali went missing after leaving his house 15 days back.

His family lodged a general diary with Darshana Police Station (PS) in this regard, the UP member added.

Superintend of Police (SP) in Chuadanga Abdullah Al Mamun said whether it was murder or something else, nothing can be said initially. The matter would be clear after receiving the autopsy report, the SP added.

FARIDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl in Nagarkanda Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 13, daughter of Ali Sheikh, a resident of Kodalia Village.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarkanda PS Miraz Hossain said the deceased's family members found Farzana hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the evening and rescued her. They, later, took her to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Farzana Akter dead.













