Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:14 AM
Home Countryside

Bird poaching continues at Hakaluki Haor

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

A view of birds killed at Hakaluki Haor. photo: observer

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 8:  A free-style-bird poaching is continuing unabated in Hakaluki Hoar in Juri Upazila range of the district.
Due to lack of overseeing by the authorities this, biggest wetland, Haor, in the Asia continent is witnessing desperate bird-poaching. Bird poachers are running their scope-poaching as well as poison-bait killing while the monitoring authorities are in darkness.
In the absence of any initiative by Department of Forest (DoF) and other responsible authorities, the illegal bird-poaching can't be evaded anyway in the Haor.  
Environment and nature-loving people as well as locals strongly demanded stopping it.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local dwellers said, ahead of the winter, migratory bird flocks are arriving at the Hakaluki region from far remote countries of the world; these birds are making beels of the wetland lively with chirpings and cheer-flying.
Locals said, migratory birds, such as Guti Eagle, Baalihaansh, Bhutihans, Giriahans, Lenza Hans, Kasterchora, Kura Eagle, Sorali, Pannbhulani, Kaalim, Saadaa Bok, Kani Bok and Paankouri, are used to arrive at Hakaluki.  
Besides foreign birds, there are different species of local birds in the Haor.
A recent visit to Turolbeel of the Haor found several sack-wrapped birds in the house of one buffalo-care boy (Raahkal) Mujibur Rahman of Belagaon Village; at that time Raakhal Mujib was not available in his house.
Later on, he was called in and inquired about these killed birds. He said, Hossain Mia, son of Nazu Mia of Nayagram of Joyfarnagar Union, poached these birds with poison-bait, and after slaughtering, birds were kept in the sack.
He further said, leasee of Nagura Beel Fayaz Mia rescued several birds from a poacher, Hossain, in the morning, and later on, he released these in the beel.
When contacted over mobile phone, Poacher Hossain admitted the matter.
Killed birds were buried on beel banks by locals and journalists.
Environment Activist Khorshed Alam said, the reckless bird poaching is causing decrease in bird number in the Haor. He suggested awareness-making among locals about protecting birds' species.
The DoF is facing manpower crisis in containing the bird-poaching, he added.
The manpower crisis needs to be solved urgently in order to prevent bird-killing, the environmentalist maintained.
The current bird-poaching was confirmed by DoF's Juri Range Officer Md Alauddin.
"Sometimes, we have to undergo difficulties in catching bird poachers. After inquiry, legal action will be taken in this regard," the range official added.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional chief of wildlife and nature preservation department, said, "The manpower crisis is acting as the main hindrance in stopping bird-poaching. We frequently come to know about shooting birds by guns. We are running awareness activities. Later on, if anyone poaches, legal action will be taken against him."


