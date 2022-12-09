Video
Nuclear tensions 'rising' but Moscow won't deploy first: Putin

US slams \'loose talk\' on nuclear weapons after Putin musings

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

US slams 'loose talk' on nuclear weapons after Putin musingsMOSCOW, Dec 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nuclear tensions were rising, though he insisted "we have not gone crazy" and Moscow would not be the first to deploy atomic weapons in the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking more than nine months after his forces launched their military operation, Putin warned the conflict could be "lengthy".
Russian forces have missed most of their key military goals since February, raising fears that the battlefield stalemate could see Russia resort to its nuclear arsenal to achieve a breakthrough.
"We have not gone crazy, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are," Putin said Wednesday at a meeting of his human rights council.
"We are not going to brandish them like a razor while running around the world."
But he acknowledged the growing tensions, saying "such a threat is rising. Why make a secret out of it here?"
He added, however, that Russia would use a nuclear weapon only in response to an enemy strike.
"When we are struck, we strike back," Putin said, stressing that Moscow's strategy was based on a "so-called retaliatory strike" policy.
"But if we aren't the first to use it under any circumstances, then we will not be the second to use them either, because the possibilities of using them in the event of a nuclear strike against our territory are very limited," he said.
His comments drew an immediate rebuke from the US.
"We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
"It is dangerous, and it goes against the spirit of that statement that has been at the core of the nuclear non-proliferation regime since the Cold War," he said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, declared that the risk of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukraine conflict has lessened thanks to international pressure heaped on Russia.
Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday denounced "loose talk" on nuclear weapons after Russian President Vladimir Putin mused on rising risks of nuclear war but said Moscow would not strike first.
Putin, who has previously hinted at use of small "tactical" weapons in his war in Ukraine, said at a Kremlin meeting that "such a threat is rising" but he was evasive on Russia's policy.
"Russia will under no circumstances use them first," Putin said.
"But if it does not use them first under any circumstances, then it will not be the second to use them either, because the possibilities of using them in the event of a nuclear strike against our territory are very limited," Putin said.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price, asked about Putin's remarks, declined to reply directly but said, "We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible."
Price said that nuclear powers around the world since the Cold War, including China, India, the United States and Russia itself, have been clear that "a nuclear war is something that must never be fought and can never be won."    -AFP


