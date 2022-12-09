Biodiversity talks open, UN chief calls for 'peace pact' with nature

MONTREAL, Dec 8: High-stakes biodiversity talks opened in Montreal Wednesday, amid calls for a "peace pact with nature" to save the planet's species and ecosystems from irreversible human destruction.

Delegates from across the world gathered for the December 7-19 meeting to try to hammer out a new deal for nature: a 10-year framework aimed at saving Earth's forests, oceans and species before it's too late.

"It's time for the world to adopt an ambitious biodiversity framework - a true peace pact with nature - to deliver a green, healthy future for all," UN chief Antonio Guterres told reporters.

Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), urged negotiators to land a strong framework for nature. "Nature and biodiversity are dying the death of a billion cuts and humanity is paying the price for betraying our closest friend," she said.

The Ukraine conflict cast a shadow over early exchanges.

Representatives from the European Union and New Zealand, also speaking on behalf of other countries including the United States, slammed Russia for the environmental destruction brought about by its invasion.

Ukraine has said tens of thousands of dead dolphins have washed up on the Black Sea, blaming military sonar used by Russian warships for the disaster.

Russia's representative fired back that the meeting was an inappropriate forum and accused its critics of hypocrisy for not raising previous conflicts -- such as Iraq and Afghanistan -- in the context of talks on nature. -AFP











