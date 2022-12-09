Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biodiversity talks open, UN chief calls for 'peace pact' with nature

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

MONTREAL, Dec 8: High-stakes biodiversity talks opened in Montreal Wednesday, amid calls for a "peace pact with nature" to save the planet's species and ecosystems from irreversible human destruction.
Delegates from across the world gathered for the December 7-19 meeting to try to hammer out a new deal for nature: a 10-year framework aimed at saving Earth's forests, oceans and species before it's too late.
"It's time for the world to adopt an ambitious biodiversity framework - a true peace pact with nature - to deliver a green, healthy future for all," UN chief Antonio Guterres told reporters.
Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), urged negotiators to land a strong framework for nature. "Nature and biodiversity are dying the death of a billion cuts and humanity is paying the price for betraying our closest friend," she said.
The Ukraine conflict cast a shadow over early exchanges.
Representatives from the European Union and New Zealand, also speaking on behalf of other countries including the United States, slammed Russia for the environmental destruction brought about by its invasion.
Ukraine has said tens of thousands of dead dolphins have washed up on the Black Sea, blaming military sonar used by Russian warships for the disaster.
Russia's representative fired back that the meeting was an inappropriate forum and accused its critics of hypocrisy for not raising previous conflicts -- such as Iraq and Afghanistan -- in the context of talks on nature.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Members of the Sri Lanka Health union shout slogans during a protest
King Charles coins enter UK circulation
US to take action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan
Peru president ousted and arrested after bid to dissolve Congress
Nuclear tensions 'rising' but Moscow won't deploy first: Putin
Biodiversity talks open, UN chief calls for 'peace pact' with nature
Saudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations
US opposes Al Jazeera taking journalist killing to ICC


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft