Saudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony in the capital Riyadh, on December 8. photo : AFP

RIYADH, Dec 8:  Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping on Thursday as the Chinese leader heralded "a new era" in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signalling Riyadh's interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite U.S. wariness.
Members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags escorted Xi's car as it entered the royal palace in Riyadh, where Prince Mohammed, de facto ruler of the oil giant, greeted him with a warm smile.
It stood in stark contrast to the low-key welcome extended in July to U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom ties have been strained by Saudi energy policy and the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi that had overshadowed the awkward visit. The United States, warily watching China's growing sway and with its ties to Riyadh at a nadir, said on Wednesday the visit was an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence around the world and would not change U.S. policy towards the Middle    East.    -REUTERS


