Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes eyes Wood's pace boost for England in 2nd Pak Test

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

MULTAN, DEC 8: England skipper Ben Stokes said Thursday the express pace of fit-again Mark Wood would help counter dry and spin-friendly conditions in the second Test against Pakistan.
England are on a high after a thrilling 74-run victory in the first Test, and will be looking to take that momentum into the match in Multan, which starts Friday.
A confident Stokes said the addition of Wood -- who replaces the injured Liam Livingstone -- will add some spice to the England bowling mix.
"Having someone in your squad who can bowl at 150 kilometres per hour is a massive bonus for any team around the world -- especially as Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win," the England captain said.
"Someone of his calibre will add to our ability to take 20 wickets."
This would be Wood's first Test since March. He missed the first match in Rawalpindi with a hip injury.
Ollie Pope will continue as wicketkeeper in place of Ben Foakes, who missed the Rawalpindi match after coming down with a mystery virus that swept through the visiting squad.
Jack Leach and Will Jacks -- who shared nine wickets on a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch -- are England's main spin options.
"The pitch is dry and it seems a lot more muggier here than (Rawalpindi)," Stokes said of the grassless top in Multan.
"You might see reverse swing coming into a Test match a lot earlier."
The England skipper said he expected Pakistan to come back fighting to save the three-Test series, but added that his side have no plans to change their tactics.
"We will have the same mindset over the next five days and hopefully everything we do can contribute to us leaving here two-nil up," he said.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, meanwhile, said he was hoping for some help from the Multan surface for his spinners.
"This one is dry and there will be spin and reverse swing -- but you need to play at your best to win," he said.
Pakistan have yet to decide if they will select Faheem Ashraf or Mohammad Wasim Junior in their pace attack for the second Test.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar probing migrant worker death at World Cup site: Official
Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup flop
Stokes eyes Wood's pace boost for England in 2nd Pak Test
FIFA fine Croatia over fans' xenophobic chants
Brazil goalkeepers in safe hands under Taffarel at World Cup
Labuschagne, Head centuries help Australia take charge in 2nd West Indies Test
Bangladesh call up uncapped Zakir for 1st India Test
Rohit out of final Bangladesh ODI with thumb injury


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft