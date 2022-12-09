Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

DOHA, DEC  8: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to abandon the World Cup squad after being benched against Switzerland.
The 37-year-old striker was surprisingly dropped for the last 16 clash on Tuesday, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory.
Ronaldo appeared from the bench, but a report from Portuguese publication Record said the striker had previously threatened to leave in a tense conversation with coach Fernando Santos.
"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar," said the federation.
"Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected."
The FPF said Ronaldo's appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.
Ronaldo is the most-capped Portuguese player and the top men's international goalscorer of all time.
Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos may again get the nod over Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not train with the other substitutes on Wednesday after the game, instead taking part in a gym session alongside the starters against Switzerland.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar probing migrant worker death at World Cup site: Official
Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup flop
Stokes eyes Wood's pace boost for England in 2nd Pak Test
FIFA fine Croatia over fans' xenophobic chants
Brazil goalkeepers in safe hands under Taffarel at World Cup
Labuschagne, Head centuries help Australia take charge in 2nd West Indies Test
Bangladesh call up uncapped Zakir for 1st India Test
Rohit out of final Bangladesh ODI with thumb injury


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Iran conducts first protest-related execution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft