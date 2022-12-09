Sterling to return to Qatar

DOHA, DEC 8: England forward Raheem Sterling is to return to the World Cup in Qatar on Friday after spending time in England following a robbery at his home, England's Football Association said on Thursday.

"Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar. The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

Sterling did not feature in England's squad for the 3-0 win against Senegal with Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka playing either side of striker Harry Kane. -AFP









