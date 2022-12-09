Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

(COMBO) This combination of picture shows Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric (L) and Brazil's forward #10 Neymar. photo: AFP

(COMBO) This combination of picture shows Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric (L) and Brazil's forward #10 Neymar. photo: AFP

DOHA, DEC 8: Brazil head into Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Croatia brimming with confidence after Neymar's return inspired a performance laced with swagger and arrogance in the last 16.
Their eye-catching 4-1 victory against South Korea, which featured goals by Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta as well as a Neymar penalty, sent out an ominous message to their rivals in Qatar.
The football, for 45 minutes at least, was free-flowing and full of joy, the players celebrating their goals by showing off their dance moves and even getting Tite, their 61-year-old coach, to join in.
So thrilling were the Selecao at Doha's Stadium 974 that their performance drew comparisons in some quarters with the very best and most entertaining Brazil sides, from the 1970 team of Pele to the 1982 vintage led by Socrates.
Yet it was just one game, and it came after the five-time champions scored just three goals in three group matches and also lost to Cameroon, their first defeat in the opening round at a World Cup since 1998.
Brazil will surely settle for a simple victory without the exhibition football when they take on 2018 runners-up Croatia at Education City Stadium, mindful of results at recent World Cups. Since they won their fifth title in 2002, Brazil have gone out each time to European opponents, including a 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Germany on home soil in 2014 and a defeat by Belgium four years ago in Russia.
"We are dreaming of winning the title, that's obvious, but we have to go step by step," Neymar said after the victory over South Korea.
"This was the fourth game. There are three to go but we are prepared. Our minds are focused on winning the title."
Neymar returned to the starting line-up for the last 16 after suffering an ankle injury in the opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the return of Danilo at left-back was almost significant. Tite has lost another full-back, Alex Telles, for the rest of the tournament but another, Alex Sandro, is training again and hopes to be back.
If that is the case then Danilo will switch over to right-back and Eder Militao should drop out of the side.
Croatia made it to the final four years ago after being taken to extra time in three consecutive matches and they required an extra half hour as well as penalties to get the better of Japan in the last 16 on Monday.
The fear now is that this game might be a step too far for Zlatko Dalic's resilient side, who have much the same spine as four years ago and are still led by the 37-year-old Luka Modric.
"I think everyone in the world knows the value of Luka Modric. He's our leader, our best player, and we're proud to have him on the field," said Mateo Kovacic. "We are accustomed to very tough physical games in the Premier League and that's something that we want to show against Brazil," the Chelsea player added.
"We want to show our technical quality too but we want to show our physical quality in every duel and in possession."
Whatever happens, reaching this stage on the back of their 2018 exploits is an achievement worth celebrating for the nation of just four million people. But Croatia, who have lost just once since last year's European Championship, believe they can compete and may use their Nations League win over France in Paris in June as an example to follow.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar probing migrant worker death at World Cup site: Official
Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup flop
Stokes eyes Wood's pace boost for England in 2nd Pak Test
FIFA fine Croatia over fans' xenophobic chants
Brazil goalkeepers in safe hands under Taffarel at World Cup
Labuschagne, Head centuries help Australia take charge in 2nd West Indies Test
Bangladesh call up uncapped Zakir for 1st India Test
Rohit out of final Bangladesh ODI with thumb injury


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Iran conducts first protest-related execution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft