Three Appellate Div Judges take oath



Three judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, promoted to the Appellate Division, poses for a photo with Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique after taking oath at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered their oath at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge one after another.

The newly appointed judges, who took oath are--- Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Golam Rabbani conducted their oath programme while judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division were present,

Earlier in the day, President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the three judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as per the Article 95(1) of the Constitution.

Earlier, six judges were carrying out the judicial function in the Appellate Division, they are: Hasan Foez Siddique (chief justice), Muhammad Imman Ali, Md Nuruzzaman, Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim.

