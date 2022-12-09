Transport owners to run services normally tomorrow

Amid the tension created in the city after the BNP and police clash at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Wednesday, the number of buses operating in Dhaka was relatively low on Thursday, compared to other days, fearing of violence. It caused huge sufferings to the city residents and commuters since morning.

In this situation, the city people have been apprehending of public transport operation suspension on December 10, the scheduled date of BNP's Dhaka divisional mass rally.

But, the transport owners claimed that they will not suspend operation of the public transports on the day. Rather, the movement of public transport in Dhaka city and inter-district routes will be like normal days on December 10.

After a meeting held in Dhaka on Thursday with different transport owners and workers' leaders, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah, who presided over the meeting, told media that decision of plying public transports in a normal mode was taken in the meeting.

According to a press release issued by the association on Thursday, the meeting decided to continue operation of the movement of vehicles in Dhaka city and inter-district routes normally on December 10.

In the press release, the administration has been requested to strengthen security measures at important places in the city to ensure there is no obstruction in movement of vehicles.

It said that about 300 leaders of owners and workers of all transport companies of Dhaka, including the owners and worker leaders of Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Mohakhali Bus Terminal, Gulistan TBC Road and Phulbaria Bus Terminal, were present in the meeting.

Earlier, transport owners and workers had called strikes in Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet with various demands just before other divisional rallies of the political party.

Despite the decision of operating buses and public transports normally in Dhaka on Saturday (December 10), the number of buses operating in Dhaka was relatively low on Thursday, compared to other days, amid fears of violence, causing sufferings to the city residents since morning.











