23 BNP men put on 2-day remand, 434 sent to jail

A Dhaka Court on Thursday placed 23 BNP men on a two-day remand in two cases filed over clashes between BNP leaders-activists and police in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office on Wednesday.

Some 434 leaders and activists including Rizvi were sent to jail in the case.

Two BNP leaders Aman Ullal Aman and Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel were granted bail on health grounds.

On Wednesday's incident a pedestrian Mokbul Ahmed of Baunia under Pallabi Police Station died.

The prominent central leaders who were sent to jail are Shimul Biswas, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Fazlul Haque Milon, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Selimuzzan.

The 23 BNP men remanded are Mostafijur Rahman Babul, Semuzzaman Selim, Khandeker Abu Ashfaq, Md Shajahan, AKM Aminul Islam, Wakil Ahmed, Sajib Bhuiyan, Sarwar Hossain Shekh, Sayeed Iqbal Mahmud, Mizanur Rahman, Saiful, Alamin, Shubo Farazi , Mahmud Hasan Roni, Jamil Hossain, Harunur Rashid , Riyad Ahmed , Robiul Imran , Jahangir Alam Sentuu, Mostak Mia, Mahbub Mia, Khorshed and Sohagh Mollah.

GRO of Motijheel zone, Sub Inspector Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Thursday evening.

Sub Inspector Zahidul Alam of Paltan Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced 450 BNP men before the court with two prayers, one sought remand for 23 BNP men for seven days and another to send 435 accused to jail. The IO said in his forwarding report to keep the BNP leaders and activists in jail until the investigation is completed.

A large number of BNP lawyers led by Masud Ahmed Talukder and Advocate Joinul Abedin appeared for BNP leaders in the court and pleaded them as innocent. They appealed to the court to release them.

However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain rejected bail plea of BNP leaders Rizvi, Annie, Shamsur Rahman, Khairul Kabir Khokon and sent them to jail along with 434 others.

As many as 450 people were shown arrested in Paltan clash case. The case statement said the BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties as well as under the explosives control act.

A case has been filed with the Paltan Police Station where the police showed 450 BNP men arrested. Two other cases have been filed with Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations and some 28 and 52 BNP men have been shown arrested in the cases respectively.

Amid discussions and debate over the venue for BNP's rally to be held on December 10, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office, turning the area into a battlefield. The clashes left one man dead and more than 50 others injured.

Following the clash, police raided BNP's Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.

More than 500 BNP men, who were already in custody, have been shown arrested in the cases. Besides, several hundred unknown people have been accused in the lawsuits.

They have been accused of attacking the police and barring the cops from discharging duties, in addition to the explosive substances act. Hayatul Islam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Motijheel division), confirmed the news, saying the police have filed the cases with the three police stations.

The BNP has long been preparing to hold a mass rally in front of its headquarters in the Naya Paltan area, though the DMP granted permission for holding the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. Amid the dispute over the venue, a clash erupted between the police and the BNP men in the Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.













