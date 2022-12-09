DU White Panel protests ‘police attack on BNP’

The White Panel, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed teacher's association at Dhaka University (DU), on Thursday held a silent sit in programme to protest the 'police attack' on BNP men that occurred at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

The agitated teachers remained silent for fifteen minutes at the base of Aparajeya Bangla in front of the Art Faculty from 11:55am to 12:10pm.

Talking to journalists, White Panel Convener Prof Md Lutfor Rahman condemned the incident and expressed hope that the government would behave democratically towards the opposition political parties. He said the White Panel will attend the rally of the BNP scheduled to be held on December 10.

Meanwhile, Chhatra League leader Tanbir Hasan Shaikat also arranged a photo exhibition at the premises of the Aparajeya Bangla, showing arson violence that took place in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Regarding the exhibition, Prof Lutfor Rahman said the Dhaka University is a democratic place and added they have no objection against the Shaikat's photo exhibition in front of their programme.

Shaikat said he arranged the photo exhibition so that the 'conscience' of the teachers would resurrect about the "BNP's violent and barbaric activities in 2013, 2014 and 2015."

Earlier on Wednesday, at least one died and more than fifty BNP activists including a few police men were injured in a clash at Naya Paltan in the capital.

At this time, the police also arrested more than hundred BNP activists including some top leaders alleging them of keeping bombs and other weapons in the BNP office.













