Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:11 AM
Intimidation, political violence worries Hass

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US has expressed concern over the recent reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka.
The US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas has expressed the concerns on Thursday and extended condolences to the family of the man who was killed and those of the injured in yesterday's clash between BNP men and police in the capital's Naya Paltan, according to an US Embassy release.
"We encourage the government to investigate these reports of violence and protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly," Haas said.
Peter Haas, in a statement urged everyone to respect the rule of law and refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation.
Police fired teargas shells and baton-charged the crowd during the near 30-minute clash after which the Naya Paltan area resembled a battlefield. Top BNP leaders were among over 300 people police picked up as they stormed the party's central office in Naya Paltan.







