Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 1:34 PM
Home Countryside

Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 11:34 AM  Count : 210
Observer Online Report

Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl at Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 13, daughter of Ali Sheikh, a resident of Kodalia village in the upazila.

Quoting locals Nagarkanda Police Station officer in-charge Miraz Hossain said family members found Farzana hanging from a ceiling fan at home and took her to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

EUM


