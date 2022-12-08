|
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 11:34 AM
Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl at Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 13, daughter of Ali Sheikh, a resident of Kodalia village in the upazila.
Quoting locals Nagarkanda Police Station officer in-charge Miraz Hossain said family members found Farzana hanging from a ceiling fan at home and took her to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.
EUM