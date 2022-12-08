

Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur



The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 13, daughter of Ali Sheikh, a resident of Kodalia village in the upazila.



Quoting locals Nagarkanda Police Station officer in-charge Miraz Hossain said family members found Farzana hanging from a ceiling fan at home and took her to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.



