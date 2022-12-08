Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 11:18 AM  Count : 200
Observer Online Report

Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck

Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck


A worker of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was killed after being hit by a truck at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Dashuria-Pakshi regional highway in Naodapara area at about 6:30 am.

Deceased Rubel Hossain, 32, was son of Abul Kashem, hailed from Atgharia upazila in the district. He used to work at a contracting company of the power plant.

Pakshi Highway Police Station officer in-charge Ashish Kumar Sanal said a truck hit Rubel when he was going to his workplace riding on the motorcycle this morning, leaving him critically injured.

On information, highway police rescued him and took him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, police detained the truck, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

EUM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Juba Dal leader injured in gunshot in Rajshahi
A nine-year old child raped in Patuakhali
Child drowns in pond in Barishal


Latest News
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Iran conducts first protest-related execution
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Peru president ousted, arrested after bid to dissolve Congress
Saudi reports bumper budget surplus, 1st in nearly a decade
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Fakhrul barred from going into BNP party office
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft