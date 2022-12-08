

Rooppur plant worker killed being hit by truck

A worker of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was killed after being hit by a truck at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district on Thursday.



The accident took place on the Dashuria-Pakshi regional highway in Naodapara area at about 6:30 am.



Deceased Rubel Hossain, 32, was son of Abul Kashem, hailed from Atgharia upazila in the district. He used to work at a contracting company of the power plant.



Pakshi Highway Police Station officer in-charge Ashish Kumar Sanal said a truck hit Rubel when he was going to his workplace riding on the motorcycle this morning, leaving him critically injured.



On information, highway police rescued him and took him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.



Meanwhile, police detained the truck, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.



Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.



